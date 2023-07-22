WATCH LIVE

Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Temple University's campus

Temple University Police on patrol heard the gunshots.

Saturday, July 22, 2023 12:10PM
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue, about two blocks from the Liacouras Center.

Temple University Police on patrol heard the gunshots.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital where the man died a short time later. The woman is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

