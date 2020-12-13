One dead after double shooting in Middletown, Del.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting early Sunday in Middletown, Delaware.It happened just before 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Jefferson Street.Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported a second person to the hospital.The second victim's condition is not known at this time.Police have not released a motive or announced any arrests.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.