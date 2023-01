The man was shot three times in the shoulder.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering from a shooting in the city's East Falls neighborhood.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday night in the 3200 block of Cresson Street.

Police say he was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

There's no word on a motive.