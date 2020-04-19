13-year-old, man injured in New Castle County double shooting

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police were investigating a double shooting in Edgemoor on Saturday night that left a 13-year-old boy and a man injured.According to police, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Rodney Drive. The shooting appeared to be a drive-by, police said.The 13-year-old boy was being treated at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.A man also was injured in the shooting and was being treated at Christiana Hospital.No arrests have been made, police said.