EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police were investigating a double shooting in Edgemoor on Saturday night that left a 13-year-old boy and a man injured.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Rodney Drive. The shooting appeared to be a drive-by, police said.
The 13-year-old boy was being treated at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.
A man also was injured in the shooting and was being treated at Christiana Hospital.
No arrests have been made, police said.
13-year-old, man injured in New Castle County double shooting
