Police investigating deadly shooting in Coatesville, Chester County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024
COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Coatesville, Chester County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday night on the 700 block of East Diamond Street.

Responding officers discovered a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

The City of Coatesville Police Department, with collaboration of Chester County Detectives, are investigating the shooting incident.

They encourage the public to come forward with any information.

