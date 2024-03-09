Police investigating deadly shooting in Coatesville, Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Coatesville, Chester County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday night on the 700 block of East Diamond Street.

Responding officers discovered a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

The City of Coatesville Police Department, with collaboration of Chester County Detectives, are investigating the shooting incident.

They encourage the public to come forward with any information.