PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Friday night on the 4000 block of Haverford Avenue.

Officers say a 43-year-old man was shot once in each leg.

Medics took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive at this time.