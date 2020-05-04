Man shot at point blank range dies in vacant North Philadelphia lot

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen who killed a man in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.
Police said they fired 14 shots along the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street, just before 12:30 a.m.
Investigators said one bullet hit the 27-year-old victim in the head.
Police said he managed to run away, but he then collapsed in a vacant lot.
Police found eight bullet shell casings near his body, telling them the victim was killed at point-blank range.
Detectives are looking at home surveillance cameras to see if they captured any images of the killers.
