PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year old man was gunned down while standing on the porch of his own home in Tioga-Nicetown.

Police say more than 50 shots were fired at the victim.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of North 16th street.

The victim was struck multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

No details yet on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.