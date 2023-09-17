Police: Man in 20's dead after shooting in Fern Rock

A man in his twenties is dead after being shot multiple times in Fern Rock.

The scene is just a block from SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center, and a quarter mile from the 35th Police District.

It happened on West Chew Ave and North Broad street.

Officials say he was shot at least four times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras but so far no arrest has been made and we still don't know what sparked the violence.