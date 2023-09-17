WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police: Man in 20's dead after shooting in Fern Rock

The scene is just a block from SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center, and a quarter mile from the 35th Police District.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 17, 2023 12:52PM
Philadelphia Police: Man in 20's dead after shooting in Fern Rock
EMBED <>More Videos

A man in his twenties is dead after being shot multiple times in Fern Rock.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his twenties is dead after being shot multiple times in Fern Rock.

It happened on West Chew Ave and North Broad street.

Officials say he was shot at least four times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is just a block from SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center, and a quarter mile from the 35th Police District.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras but so far no arrest has been made and we still don't know what sparked the violence.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW