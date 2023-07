Police are investigating a deadly ambush of a 29-year-old man in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday night at 43rd and Wyalusing Avenue.

Officers say a suspect or multiple suspects closed in on the victim's vehicle and fired 18 shots.

Four of those hit the victim, killing him.

Detectives are now combing through surveillance footage in hopes of finding the killer.