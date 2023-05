A homeowner shot an intruder in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fled, leaving behind a blood trail.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeowner shot an intruder in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Action News was on the scene in the 4700 block of Meridian Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Detectives are checking hospitals to see if the intruder sought treatment.

The homeowner was not injured.

Nothing was stolen in the confrontation and no arrests have been made.