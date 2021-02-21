Woman shoots, injures intruder in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a woman turned the tables on an intruder early Sunday morning, shooting and critically injuring him.Police responded to the home in the 3100 block of Arbor Street at about 2:50 a.m. The woman told police she shot the man once in the leg as he was trying to break into her home.Two women were inside the house at the time.The male suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.Police say the gun the woman used was legally registered.The two women were taken in for questions, but no charges have been filed.