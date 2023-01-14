Police: Woman shot in the leg while in rideshare vehicle

The rideshare driver told police that the gunman was driving by them in another vehicle when they opened fire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh while in a rideshare vehicle.

It happened on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad street in Center City.

The driver was able to flag down police, who took the the 21-year-old shooting victim to Jefferson University Hospital.

Officials say she is in stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police have not announced any arrests or provided insight into the motive.