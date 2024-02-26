Suspect in custody after man shot, critically injured in Philadelphia

The victim was brought to the hospital by someone in a private vehicle, authorities say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. on the 600 block of East Mount Airy Avenue in the Mount Airy neighborhood.

Police say the man was shot repeatedly in the back.

The victim was brought to the hospital by someone in a private vehicle, authorities say.

Officers took one person into custody in connection with the shooting.

A gun was also recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

