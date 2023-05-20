Police: Man, woman shot dead inside Olney home in apparent murder-suicide

Investigators discovered a man and a woman shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officials say there were children inside the home when it happened, they were thankfully unharmed.

It happened just after 12 a.m. in the Olney section of the city.

Officials say there were children inside the home when it happened.

Police were called to the 100 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

Once inside a home, they found a 26-year-old woman shot to death on a mattress.

Police say a 27-year-old man shot her, then turned the gun on himself, taking his life.

Two children ages 4 and 6 were inside the home but were physically unharmed.

It's not known if they witnessed the shooting.