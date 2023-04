Officials say the victim was shot once.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was shot in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Friday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on South 58th Street.

Officials say the victim was shot once.

Police transported her to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this time.