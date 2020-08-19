Suspect identified, but search continues after man fires at plainclothes officer in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the man wanted for opening fire on a plainclothes Philadelphia police officer who was inside of his unmarked car.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 11:50 a.m. on 4300 block of N. Clarissa Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

According to authorities, members of the Narcotic Field Unit were investigating a complaint for the sale of narcotics by a man later identified as Anthony Cromwell, 43.

During the investigation, Cromwell shot into an occupied unmarked police vehicle, which was occupied by an undercover narcotics officer, authorities said.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
