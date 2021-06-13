crime

Man shot multiple times found outside Clayton Police Station in Gloucester County

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Clayton, New Jersey.

The investigation began after a shooting victim was found outside the Clayton Police Station shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The male victim had multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was flown by medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital. The age and condition of the victim is not yet clear.

The exact location of the shooting is not being released, however officials confirm the shooting happened in Clayton.


The Clayton Police Department along with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office continue to investigate but say this was not a random shooting.
