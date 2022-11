Multiple bullets hit a vehicle parked outside and shattered the front door of the lounge.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure who started shooting outside a bar in Allentown.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Several shots were fired outside the VIP Room Lounge on Hamilton near South 3rd Street.

So far it appears no one was injured.