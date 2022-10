Police say the man was shot in the stomach.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot overnight Saturday in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of South 9th Street and McKean Street.

Police say the victim was in his forties.

He was shot one time in the stomach and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.