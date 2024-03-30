Police: Woman recovering after being shot in West Oak Lane

Investigators are looking for a suspect who may be known to the victim.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering after being shot in the city's West Oak Lane section.
Police were called to the intersection of Haines Street and Limekiln Pike for a shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
There they found a 25-year-old female shot one time in her left knee.
She was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene.
The shooting Investigation Unit is looking into the crime.
