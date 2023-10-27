25 advent calendars that will bring joy to every person on your gift list

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Everyone loves a good advent calendar. Who doesn't love counting down to Christmas with a surprise gift every day along the way?

We've come a long way from the advent calendars of the past filled with simple candies and toys. Now, there's a countdown calendar for every person and passion in your life. From self-care products to limited edition toys and precious ornaments, here are 25 advent calendars that will make each day before Christmas a little brighter for you and everyone on your gift list.

Luxury Advent Calendars

Top Choice: Disney 100th Anniversary Advent Calendar

- Why we love it: Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary and this luxury advent calendar will help you celebrate with daily beautiful surprises that can be cherished for another 100 years. It comes with 22 ornaments and two necklaces, and the box it comes with can double as a storage box for your jewelry.

- Standout Surprise: The Minnie Ornament

Image credit: Macy's

Other luxury calendars we love:

- Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar

- Glasshouse Fragrances Advent Calendar

- Emily Taylor for George & Viv Ski Lodge Advent Calendar

- Villeroy & Boch Christmas Toys Memory 3d Advent Calendar:

Beauty and Self-Care Advent Calendars

Top Choice: The Advent of Change

- Why we love it: Treat yourself or a loved one with a new beauty and self-care surprise every day with this The Advent of Change calendar. Mango Hand Blam, Avocado Body Butter, Tea Tree Facial Wash and Olive soap are just a few of the items you'll be enjoying when you gift this delightful daily dose of joy.

- Standout Surprise: British Rose Facial Mask

Image credit: Ulta

Other beauty and self-care calendars we love:

- L'Occitane Holiday Classic Advent Calendar

- Holiday '23 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Piece

- 12 days of Bath

- Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Food and Drink Advent Calendars

Top Choice: Onyx Coffee Lab Advent Calendar

- Why we love it: For the coffee aficionado in your life, give them the joy of opening up 24 whole bean varieties with this coffee-based advent calendar. Each day you'll find a new coffee from a different producer across the globe that brews up to 24 ounces of joe. We also love the design of the gift box and how it opens up as a visually stunning centerpiece on its own.

- Standout Surprise: Costa Rica Las Lajas Black Honey

Image credit: Anthropologie

Other food and drink calendars we love:

- Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar

- Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar

- Big Picture Farm Advent Calendar with Goat Milk Caramels

- Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar

- Palais Des Thes Tea Bag Advent Calendar

- 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Toy Advent Calendars

Top Choice: Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel

- Why we love it: Funko Pop! Toys are perfect for both collectors and kids who just want to play with their favorite superhero. If you're looking for a gift that will make you a hero this holiday, this advent calendar comes with 24 super characters dressed in their holiday best.

- Standout Surprise: Groot with holiday decorations

Image credit: Amazon

Other toy calendars we love:

- Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack

- LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

- NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Science Advent Calendar 2023

Thinking Outside the Box

Top Choice: Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar:

- Why we love it: Learn a new skill and work on it daily this holiday season with this embroidery advent calendar. Plus, at the end you'll have a work of art to enjoy and remember for years to come.

Image credit: Uncommon Goods

Other unique calendars we love:

- Fishing Christmas Countdown

- Christmas Countdown Calendar Gift Box with 24 Brain Teaser Puzzles

- Disney / Pixar Holiday Advent Sock Set for Women

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Localish and this ABC station.