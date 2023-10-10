These products have never been on sale on Amazon, until today

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is an exclusive shopping event for Prime Members offering brand new sales and opportunities to shop your favorite brands for less. Get all of your holiday shopping done early with these products that are on sale for the very first time. From popular electronics to outdoor gear, these first-time deals are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to save on popular products that rarely go on sale!

Prime Big Deal Days is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers and new deals will be available between October 10th and 11th. Don't have Prime? Sign up here. And for more of our favorite product picks, check out our best deals on big brands for even more deals and savings.

Appliances

- Vitamix Ascent Series

- Cordless Cocktail Maker Machine and Drink Maker

- COMFEE' Portable Dishwasher

- Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 FlexBasket Air Fryer

- CUCKOO IH Twin Pressure Small Rice Cooker

Electronics

- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

- VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar

- XREAL Air AR Glasses

- ASUS ZenScreen 15.6" 1080P Portable USB Monitor

- SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cell Phone

- Sony WF-1000XM5Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds Headphones with Alexa

Sports & Outdoors

- Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

- BLUETTI Portable Power Station

- CNinja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven