7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day

NEW YORK -- The annual shopping event for Amazon Prime Members begins Monday, July 15, and will last two full days. Amazon is promising over a million deals, and other retailers are jumping on the bandwagon to compete.Here are some tips for getting the most out of Prime Day:1) Amazon's own family of products, like Alexa, Echo, and Kindle, will be deeply discounted. Look for bundle deals like three Echos for under $20 apiece. These are super birthday gifts and stocking stuffers to stock up on and save big.2) Not Prime? Don't worry. While this event is to say "Thank you to Prime Members" who pay an annual fee for free shipping and exclusive deals, you can sign up for a free trial. Just don't forget to cancel if you don't want to pay next month.3) Price Compare: Not everything is on sale during Prime Day, so make sure you check other retailers. Brick-and-mortar stores and online competitors will be slashing prices to compete with Amazon Prime Day.4) Don't pay for shipping. Retailers should be offering free shipping without a minimum if they want to entice customers away from Amazon.5) If you don't need it, don't buy it. It's easy to get carried away when your clicking and adding items to your cart. You're not saving if you buy something because its on sale, but you will never use it. Stick to purchases you need.6) Wait for Black Friday. TVs, brand new electronics, and most items with a plug are historically priced lowest during Black Friday. There are also back-to-school sales where laptops, computers and other tech goes on sale, plus Labor Day in September will see appliances and grills marked down.7) Whole Foods: Since Amazon acquired Whole Foods, if you spend $10 at Whole Foods, you get $10 Amazon credit. This deal is already available from July 3-16.