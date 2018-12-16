U.S. & WORLD

Better Business Bureau warns shoppers of holiday scams

EMBED </>More Videos

Better Business Bureau warns shoppers of holiday scams. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

'Tis the season for a lot of holiday shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $700 billion this year.

As you do your shopping, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be extra cautious.

Double check emails that say a package is on the way to ensure it's a company you've done business with.

If not, malware could be installed on your computer and your personal data could be stolen.

Beware of e-cards sent via email.

Don't open it if you don't know who sent it.

And be sure to check wrapping on gift cards. Thieves will copy the numbers and pins, then use the balance online once purchased.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldscamsbetter business bureauholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree
Psychologist says pushing your child to receive straight A's is a mistake
Mother reunites with daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier
TSA decides to end 'quiet skies' domestic surveillance program
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Amazon extending free shipping for the holidays for all customers
Freebie Friday: Shipping Day, Winterfest, pet photos with Santa, bagels, parking
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More Shopping
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Show More
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
More News