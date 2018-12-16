Better Business Bureau warns shoppers of holiday scams

'Tis the season for a lot of holiday shopping.According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $700 billion this year.As you do your shopping, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be extra cautious.Double check emails that say a package is on the way to ensure it's a company you've done business with.If not, malware could be installed on your computer and your personal data could be stolen.Beware of e-cards sent via email.Don't open it if you don't know who sent it.And be sure to check wrapping on gift cards. Thieves will copy the numbers and pins, then use the balance online once purchased.------