WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE AREA RUG FOR TEACHERS

As everyone prepares to head back to school, let's start with a freebie for teachers. Carpet and Tile Mart is offering educators one free area rug for their classrooms. Just bring ID and head to your local store Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 10am to get yours! The rugs value up to $200 and they are free while supplies last.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE NATIONAL DOG DAY EVENT

Thursday, August 23rd is National Dog Day and to celebrate, the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City is celebrating in a fun way. From 5pm to 8pm, their Dog Days of Summer event will feature free dog washes and styling puppy caricatures and all kind of treats.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE YOGA CLASSES

New students at CorePower Yoga get a free week of classes when they sign up!
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE WORKOUTS

More free workouts here! F45 in Bryn Mawr is also offering a free week of classes. They specialize in 45 minute HIIT workouts.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE FUN AT THE OVAL

It's the final weekend of fun at the oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Don't miss your last chance at free movies, fitness classes and family fun. It's up and running through the end of Sunday.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

------
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie friday
