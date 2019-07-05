Freebie Friday: Yummy holiday weekend freebies

It's Freebie Friday and did you know that tomorrow, July 6th, is National Fried Chicken Day?
Redcrest Fried Chicken at 11th and East Passyunk is giving away a free piece of fried chicken to the first 300 people tomorrow.
Doors open at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, July 9th, it's Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A.
Dress like a cow in any way, like a costume or an accessory, and you will get a free entree.
It's happening at stores across the country from opening to 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 11th, is Free Slurpee Day at 7-eleven.
Get a free 12 oz. Slurpee at your nearest store.
This Sunday, July 7th, is First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes Foundation.
Enjoy free admission, crafts, and music from the Philadelphia Jazz Project.
All weekend long, July 6th and 7th, it's the El Concilio two-day Hispanic Fiesta at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing.
Celebrate the vibrant cultures of several Latin American countries through music, dance, crafts and more.
Philly Magazine's Be Well Philly Summer Yoga Series is back.
For the next four Tuesdays, starting July 9th, enjoy free yoga at the Atrium at the Curtis Center in Washington Square.
Classes start at 6 p.m. and last one hour. It's open to all levels.
Stay for complimentary beer and fitness and wellness giveaways.
