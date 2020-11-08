Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Black-owned and Black-led businesses

If you're looking for an inspired present for someone special this holiday, check out one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

Oprah Winfrey is ready to unwrap a few of her favorite things, and Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 highlights Black-owed and Black-led businesses.

Winfrey's gift-giving extravaganza is an annual tradition, and her list of 72 items includes a gold necklace spelling out "V-O-T-E" from Bychari.

Each year, the list offers dozens of items that have earned Oprah's stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories.

In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices.

CLICK HERE for the full list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingentertainmentoprah winfreychristmasretailshopping
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris call for unity in speeches
Crowds gather in Philly streets after Joe Biden elected president
Driver of stolen car involved in head-on crash: Police
Giuliani says Trump will file suit in Pennsylvania contesting Biden win
AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm
IMAGES: Scenes from Philly after Biden announced winner
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
Show More
2 firefighters injured in Bucks County fire
Tropical Storm Eta landfall on Cuba, sets sights on Florida
Kamala Harris: A representation of hope for Philly women of color
Pedestrian struck, killed in South Philadelphia hit-and-run
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. set for Rock Hall induction
More TOP STORIES News