Here's how you can buy booze online during the COVID-19 shutdown

Whether you're in Philadelphia or another part of Pennsylvania while social distancing, you can still enjoy your favorite drink with the state stores closed and only offering limited online sales.These local distilleries and breweries are filling the void, offering wine and liquor delivery and pickup orders.25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123Absinthe, Amaro, Gin, Whiskey, and VodkaYou can order online or call 215-671-0346 and arrange pick up at the store through their "no touch" drive-thru. Pickup hours are noon-8 p.m. Once you arrive at the distillery, stay in your car, have your ID ready, and your order number at hand. A staff member will bring your order to your car. They also offer direct shipping options for a $10 fee.1431 N Cadwallader Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Agave spirit, Brandy, and LiqueursCustomers can order online and then have the option for delivery or pickup at checkout. You must prepay online. Pickup times are from 11-7 pm. Their deliveries are filled by Quick Courier, which says orders ship within 2-3 business days.1700 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA 19122Bourbon and VodkaPlace an order by calling 215-425-4200. You must pay with a credit card, and your order will be delivered to your doorstep within 48 hours. Orders are filled Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. After hour orders can be placed by emailing ed@federaldistilling.com. They are also offering complimentary hand sanittizer for customers.2628 Martha St. Philadelphia, PA 19125Whiskey, From the Woods "Birch Whiskey," Pineapple white and regular white whiskeyYou can place an order by calling or texting owner Brian Forrest at 215-605-412. Both delivery and pickup options are available.1603 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148Whiskey, White whiskey, Rum, Gin, VodkaYou may order online and pick up on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m.Craft beer, Wine, and foodFour-packs and growlers are available online for curbside pickup (hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123Craft beersYou can order online, and choose between curbside pickup or delivery for a fee. Curbside beer pickups are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 3-6 p.m.