Shopping

Here's how you can buy booze online during the COVID-19 shutdown

Whether you're in Philadelphia or another part of Pennsylvania while social distancing, you can still enjoy your favorite drink with the state stores closed and only offering limited online sales.

These local distilleries and breweries are filling the void, offering wine and liquor delivery and pickup orders.

Note: The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumed limited sales online on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Distilling
25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
What you can get there: Absinthe, Amaro, Gin, Whiskey, and Vodka
How to get it: You can order online or call 215-671-0346 and arrange pick up at the store through their "no touch" drive-thru. Pickup hours are noon-8 p.m. Once you arrive at the distillery, stay in your car, have your ID ready, and your order number at hand. A staff member will bring your order to your car. They also offer direct shipping options for a $10 fee.

New Liberty Distillery
1431 N Cadwallader Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
What you can get there: Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Agave spirit, Brandy, and Liqueurs
How to get it: Customers can order online and then have the option for delivery or pickup at checkout. You must prepay online. Pickup times are from 11-7 pm. Their deliveries are filled by Quick Courier, which says orders ship within 2-3 business days.

Stateside Vodka
1700 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
What you can get there: Bourbon and Vodka
How to get it: Place an order by calling 215-425-4200. You must pay with a credit card, and your order will be delivered to your doorstep within 48 hours. Orders are filled Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. After hour orders can be placed by emailing ed@federaldistilling.com. They are also offering complimentary hand sanittizer for customers.


Red Brick Craft Distillery
2628 Martha St. Philadelphia, PA 19125
What you can get there: Whiskey, From the Woods "Birch Whiskey," Pineapple white and regular white whiskey
How to get it: You can place an order by calling or texting owner Brian Forrest at 215-605-412. Both delivery and pickup options are available.

Manatawny Still Works
1603 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
What you can get there: Whiskey, White whiskey, Rum, Gin, Vodka
How to get it: You may order online and pick up on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m.


Iron Hill Brewery
What you can get there: Craft beer, Wine, and food
How to get it: Four-packs and growlers are available online for curbside pickup (hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Triple Bottom Brewing
915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
What you get there: Craft beers
How to get it: You can order online, and choose between curbside pickup or delivery for a fee. Curbside beer pickups are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 3-6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingliquorcoronavirusshoppingonline shopping
RELATED
PA online liquor sales resume, demand shuts down site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All of Pa. under stay-at-home order, COVID-19 cases at 7,016
Philly expands food access and will vote on emergency funding
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 science: Why testing is so important
Expert says subculture still thinks COVID-19 is hoax
Democratic National Convention postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Show More
PA online liquor sales resume, demand shuts down site
Ali Wentworth describes experience after COVID-19 diagnosis
Gunman fires shots into car, causing crash in Kensington
Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China
AccuWeather: Cool and Windy Today, Still Breezy Friday
More TOP STORIES News