Here's how you can buy booze online during the COVID-19 shutdown

These local distilleries and breweries are filling the void, offering wine and liquor delivery and pickup orders.
Note: The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumed limited sales online on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Distilling
25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
What you can get there: Absinthe, Amaro, Gin, Whiskey, and Vodka
How to get it: You can order online or call 215-671-0346 and arrange pick up at the store through their "no touch" drive-thru. Pickup hours are noon-8 p.m. Once you arrive at the distillery, stay in your car, have your ID ready, and your order number at hand. A staff member will bring your order to your car. They also offer direct shipping options for a $10 fee.
New Liberty Distillery
1431 N Cadwallader Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
What you can get there: Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Agave spirit, Brandy, and Liqueurs
How to get it: Customers can order online and then have the option for delivery or pickup at checkout. You must prepay online. Pickup times are from 11-7 pm. Their deliveries are filled by Quick Courier, which says orders ship within 2-3 business days.
Stateside Vodka
1700 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
What you can get there: Bourbon and Vodka
How to get it: Place an order by calling 215-425-4200. You must pay with a credit card, and your order will be delivered to your doorstep within 48 hours. Orders are filled Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. After hour orders can be placed by emailing ed@federaldistilling.com. They are also offering complimentary hand sanittizer for customers.
Red Brick Craft Distillery
2628 Martha St. Philadelphia, PA 19125
What you can get there: Whiskey, From the Woods "Birch Whiskey," Pineapple white and regular white whiskey
How to get it: You can place an order by calling or texting owner Brian Forrest at 215-605-412. Both delivery and pickup options are available.
Manatawny Still Works
1603 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
What you can get there: Whiskey, White whiskey, Rum, Gin, Vodka
How to get it: You may order online and pick up on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m.
Iron Hill Brewery
What you can get there: Craft beer, Wine, and food
How to get it: Four-packs and growlers are available online for curbside pickup (hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)
Triple Bottom Brewing
915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
What you get there: Craft beers
How to get it: You can order online, and choose between curbside pickup or delivery for a fee. Curbside beer pickups are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 3-6 p.m.