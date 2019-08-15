Investigation into how Amazon decides which products are 'Amazon Choice'

If you're a big Amazon shopper and you've ever shopped around the site wondering what it means when something gets the "Amazon Choice" distinction, you're not alone.New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut are calling on Amazon to explain why and how a product gets that badge.Is it paid for? Is it a popular item? Is there market research to support it?They are out to determine whether deeming something "Amazon's Choice" actually "deceives consumers into purchasing products of inferior quality."Apparently, reporters have asked, but they haven't gotten answers.The two senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with a ton of questions about this.They're giving him until September 16th to respond.