Karen Rogers unwraps holiday stocking stuffers

Philadelphia Auto Show | Facebook | Instagram
See the latest and greatest the auto industry has to offer with tickets to the Philadelphia Auto Show which runs February 8-17, 2020.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Facebook | Instagram
The gift of Spring - visit the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show themed around a Riviera Holiday whcih runs February 28-March 8, 2020
Winter Reserve Coffee Stout | Facebook | Instagram
Small batch craft beer from Delco brewing company 2SP in collaboration with Philadelphia favorite Wawa coffee.
Rival Bros Coffee | Twitter | Instagram
The gift of coffee is a great for an office mate and they have some handy mugs and a Klean Kanteen which gets you a 50-cent discount at Rival Bros coffee shops.
St Lucifer Spice Co. | Facebook | Instagram
It's table salt intensified. St. Lucifer offers a variety of spices that aren't too hot but add a nice kick to pretty much everything.
