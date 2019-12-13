Shopping

Karen Rogers unwraps holiday stocking stuffers

We rounded up some smaller gifts for family, friends and co-workers.

Philadelphia Auto Show | Facebook | Instagram
See the latest and greatest the auto industry has to offer with tickets to the Philadelphia Auto Show which runs February 8-17, 2020.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Facebook | Instagram
The gift of Spring - visit the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show themed around a Riviera Holiday whcih runs February 28-March 8, 2020

Winter Reserve Coffee Stout | Facebook | Instagram
Small batch craft beer from Delco brewing company 2SP in collaboration with Philadelphia favorite Wawa coffee.

Rival Bros Coffee | Twitter | Instagram
The gift of coffee is a great for an office mate and they have some handy mugs and a Klean Kanteen which gets you a 50-cent discount at Rival Bros coffee shops.

St Lucifer Spice Co. | Facebook | Instagram
It's table salt intensified. St. Lucifer offers a variety of spices that aren't too hot but add a nice kick to pretty much everything.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfyi holidays6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who shot up beer store
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Philabundance receives record donations from Toyota Tundra Food Drive
Show More
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was 'selfish act,' Doug Pederson says
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
Army-Navy rivalry comes to Philadelphia
VOTE: Will Monday's win catapult the Birds to the playoffs?
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
More TOP STORIES News