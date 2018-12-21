SHOPPING

Last minute shoppers pack the King of Prussia Mall

Last minute shoppers pack the King of Prussia Mall. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Holiday shopping procrastinators are kicking into high gear at the King of Prussia Mall.

There's always that one person on your list who has it all, and when you ask they what they'd like for Christmas, they say nothing! I'm good! But you can't show up empty handed so I asked shoppers here at the King of Prussia mall for ideas.

Watch the video to see what they said.

These last minute shoppers filledng their bags will all sorts of baubles, and sweet treats and they're not alone in rushing around Friday. The parking Lot at the King of Prussia Mall is packed with people playing Santa for the day, and crossing off the nice people on their shopping list.
