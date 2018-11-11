U.S. & WORLD

WalMart to serve snacks to those who wait in Black Friday lines

WalMart to serve snacks to those who wait in Black Friday lines. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

WalMart is already preparing for the big day after Thanksgiving -- Black Friday.

The retailer is planning to have plenty of big discounts on televisions, laptops, toys, clothing and much more.

WalMart has also revealed that it will have a handful of early door-busters.

Workers will be handing out free coffee, cocoa and holiday cookies to those who are willing to wait in line.

