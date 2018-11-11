WalMart to serve snacks to those who wait in Black Friday lines

WalMart is already preparing for the big day after Thanksgiving -- Black Friday.
The retailer is planning to have plenty of big discounts on televisions, laptops, toys, clothing and much more.
WalMart has also revealed that it will have a handful of early door-busters.
Workers will be handing out free coffee, cocoa and holiday cookies to those who are willing to wait in line.
