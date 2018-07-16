CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon Prime Day sneak peek - Alicia VItarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 11, 2018. (Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amazon Prime Day starts Monday afternoon and we are already getting a peek at some of the deals.

At 3 p.m., Amazon says it will feature one million deals, which some are pretty much calling "Black Friday in July".

The sales will run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 17th.

Let's talk shopping strategy - start price checking now.

Search for the items you're interested in and sign up for the watch list, that way you'll be alerted through the Amazon app when that deal is about to go live on Prime Day.

The sales will come and go in a flash. Amazon will have them all listed on the deal of the day page, but typically, experts say the best deals have been in these categories: toys, some tech, TVs and Amazon's own family of products - the Alexa, Echo, and Kindle were up to half off last year.

Here are a few hot deals we can tell you about now:

Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1, which is normally $10 a month.

Also, they are offering four months of Amazon Music for $1.

For both of those deals, know that once the trial pricing is up, you will automatically be renewed at full price if you don't cancel.

Also don't forget, Whole Foods will give you a $10 credit when you spend $10.

And if you're not a Prime member, you can still take advantage of Prime Day prices by signing up for a temporary membership for free!

Just remember to cancel before the end of the free 30-day period.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcamazonshoppingwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News