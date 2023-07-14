Suspect sought for firing shot at SEPTA bus in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the man who fired a shot at a SEPTA bus in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Friday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. near Front and Luzerne streets.
According to SEPTA transit police, a man boarded the Route 57 bus and began arguing with the driver.
The suspect then threatened the driver, got off the bus and fired a shot from a handgun.
The bullet hit the windshield. SEPTA says no injuries were reported.
The search continues for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.