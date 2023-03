Students at a school in Millville were sent home early on Friday after shots were fired near a bus.

Students dismissed early after shots fired near school bus in Millville

District officials say no one on board the bus to the Thunderbolt Academy was hurt.

All district schools were under a shelter-in-place order for a short period of time as police investigated.

Students at Thunderbolt Academy were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. because of the investigation.

All other schools operated on a normal schedule.