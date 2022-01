WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some residents in Winslow Township, New Jersey were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas line ruptured on Monday night.It happened near the unit block of Parkside Drive in the Sicklerville section of the township.Authorities tell Action News that a crew from Atlantic City Electric was working to replace a utility pole when they struck a four-inch gas line.Crews continued to work overnight to make repairs to the line.Fifteen residents were taken to Winslow Township School 4 until the all clear is given.It's unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes.No injuries have been reported.