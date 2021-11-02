New Jersey police officers step in to surprise girl for birthday while father is in hospital

6 year old Stella is one lucky girl! The Somerdale Police along with multiple agencies did a birthday drive-by since her father, Lt Sean Plasket could not celebrate w/ her in person. He’s been in the ICU at Penn for the last week, after having a brain tumor removed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DhTx83dOxd — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 1, 2021

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- What was supposed to be a small drive-by birthday parade quickly morphed into a massive caravan of flashing lights, sirens, and cop cars bringing presents in South Jersey.Six-year-old Stella stood at the foot of her driveway in Sicklerville as officers from across Camden County came out to celebrate her birthday."I was worried about how I was going to make it special for her without dad. When I got the call yesterday about how big it was going to be, I was just floored," said Stella's mother, Michelle Plasket.Stella's father, Lt. Sean Plasket, of the Somerdale Police Department, has been in the ICU for the last week after having a brain tumor removed. And while he could not be there in person for his daughter, having his brothers in blue step in was the next best thing."Fun!" That is how Stella described the whole ordeal."It's amazing. It's just nothing but amazing. I told my husband today in the hospital and he just cried," said Plasket.