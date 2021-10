WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have identified the driver killed in a head-on crash in Camden County, New Jersey.The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Sicklerville Road and Camino Court in Sicklerville, Winslow Township.Police say 31-year-old Javargo Mason was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say a car driven by a juvenile crossed over the center line and crashed into Mason's vehicle.The juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call police.