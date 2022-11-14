After mild stretch, cold temperatures move in and it's feeling like November in Philly

The overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s by the weekend.

It's November and it's feeling like it. "That's what we go over here - four seasons. Gotta take the good with the bad," one Philly resident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The branches are bare with the last few leaves clinging to the trees.

The sun is shining, but the temperatures have sunk.

After a mild stretch in November, it feels like winter is coming in Philadelphia.

"It went from like 50 degrees on like Thursday, Friday to like 30 now so it's definitely an adjustment," remarked Savannah Orlando, a rower at Jefferson University.

"I got like 12 layers on," laughed Grace Fairbrother of East Falls.

More layers, but still Boathouse Row was busy with joggers and walkers. People were getting their workouts in on land - and on the water.

"We probably launched from our dock at around 6 a.m. It was very, very cold- I think it was low 30s when we started," said Jefferson rower Shannon Cavanagh.

Cavanagh added, "Unfortunately, we can't wear gloves or mittens or anything in the boat, so our fingers are left to freeze."

Over at Wissahickon Transportation Center, the view was pretty, but it was a chilly wait for the bus.

"It's kind of cold. It ain't as bad as it's going to get, but that's what we go through over here- four seasons. Gotta take the good with the bad," said Mike of East Oak Lane, who declined to share his last name.

There were heavier coats and sweatshirts...and thoughts of the holidays and winter to come.

"I've always loved winter," commented Nkiruka Asuzu of East Falls.

