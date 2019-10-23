community journalist

Sit down for lunch with a veteran

HATBORO, Pa. -- "Thank you for your service" is a phrase that rings throughout this country like a Liberty Bell.

Sometimes, our interactions with veterans are limited to this simple sentiment. But every veteran has stories to share, photos to display, and medals to commemorate their valor.

Community Journalist Matteo sits down with three veterans from the Greater Philadelphia Area who each began their service in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Over lunch, we hear them recall raw emotions and patriotic family history.

These veterans are loyal customers at Silvio's Deli, which was founded by and named after the late Korean War Veteran Silvio Frate. The small shop in Hatboro honors veterans by hanging their photos on a special wall and offering discounts. On this upcoming Veteran's Day, they plan to hand out free sandwiches to veterans.

