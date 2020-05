Coronavirus: 3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced on Thursday night.Everyone, including players and staff, were tested last week hours after the NBA shut down the league due to the virus."Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required, the team said in a statement.It's unclear how the individuals contracted the virus.The Sixers did play the Detroit Pistons during the final game before the shutdown. Christian Wood of the Pistons tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.