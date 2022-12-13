Pa. ski resorts making snow as colder temperatures arrive

"We're getting ready. We had some cold temperatures finally come our way and we took advantage of it," said Gary Kline, director of Marketing and Guest Experience at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Not everyone is upset over the potential for some winter precipitation and colder weather. Local ski resorts have been busy preparing to open for the season, and this next storm system could provide an extra boost.

The resort hasn't opened yet because temperatures haven't been cold enough to make snow. They need to drop to around 30 degrees. However, with some snow expected Thursday, it could help boost the process ahead of a chilly weekend

"By the weekend it gets really cold and then we'll be moving snow around the clock," said Kline.

It's not uncommon for ski resorts to open in late December, according to Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau. They say with some resorts already open, like Blue Mountain, they're hoping Mother Nature will cooperate this season.

"Mid-December is a great time to open for skiing and as the cold temperatures stay, they'll be able to get more terrain as we go into the holidays and it starts to get busy," said Brian Bossuyt, executive vice president of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

The 6abc Data Journalism Team last season's skier visits were up about 3% from the 2020-2021 season and up 10% from the 2019-2020 season.

Skiers Action News spoke with said they can't wait to get on the slopes.

"Very excited. I had a hip replacement a year ago so I haven't skied in two years and so I'm very excited to be here again," said Dennis Wayne, from West Reading.

Bear Creek plans to have a soft opening on December 22 for season pass holders and hotel guests only. It will then open up to the public on Monday, December 26.