Residents warned after skimming device found in Burlington County 7-Eleven | What to look out for

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are warning 7-Eleven customers after a skimming device was found on Monday.

A customer alerted police after finding the device on the credit card machine at a 7-Eleven on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, Burlington County.

"That's not cool. That's not cool at all. That's not right. People work hard for themselves, they shouldn't do that," said Tanya Morris, from Willingboro.

Action News has learned from police that the skimmer was placed on the inside card reader on March 22 and was discovered by a customer 10 days later on April 1.

"I don't know how somebody can have enough time to put that on there with people in the store not noticing it," a customer told Action News. "It seems unusual."

Detectives said they're now reviewing video from March 22 at 9:20 p.m., showing when the device was installed.

A skimmer looks like a case that snaps on top of the credit card reader at the counter. Police say this device can be installed within seconds.

It's used to collect information from credit and debit cards that are swiped, which can be used by thieves just similar to skimmers we often hear about at ATMs and gas pumps.

"I think there's crime everywhere and you really got to watch yourselves. I don't use any of those cards. I'm a cash guy and that's how I roll. It works for me," said Tony Farino, from Maple Shade.

Typically, at gas pumps and ATMs, customers should be aware and look for parts around the buttons that might seem loose or not part of the original machine. Do the same with the card readers inside at the counter.