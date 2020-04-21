Another odd symptom of COVID-19: skin issues among young patients

Dermatologists are noticing another unusual symptom of the coronavirus: skin issues.
One study from Italy noted it in 1 in 5 patients.
It's been described as either a rash or hives or an area that looked like frostbite on the fingers or toes. And it was predominantly seen in younger patients.
Researchers say that could be related to blood clots, another unusual phenomenon that is also raising concerns.
Understanding the risky combination of diabetes and the coronavirus
It's become such a concern the American Academy of Dermatology has created an online registry so healthcare providers to report their findings.
"It just was so painful," recalls Jessica, of Los Angeles.
She did have classic coronavirus symptoms like fever and cough but later developed unusual skin problems.
Pet owners note behavioral changes in their cats and dogs during the coronavirus pandemic
"I looked down and was like, 'Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue!'" she vividly remembers.
Then it developed into a painful red irritation.
"I felt like I had really bad blisters on it," she says.
When she tried to lightly scratch an itch, her blood vessels broke.
Jessica's dermatologist was stumped, till she looked at overseas research.
"In northern Italy, there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital, none of which had gotten medication, 1 in 5 had a rash associated with their condition of COVID-19," says Dr. Shirley Chi, Board-certified dermatologist.
Twenty percent had some sort of rash.
The Academy of Dermatology's guidance urges doctors to be alert for several different kinds of rashes ranging from hives to measles-like rashes to something resembling frostbite.
Dr. Chi says it's important to notify your doctor, not only to treat your symptoms but to help others as well.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mother & daughter nurse team takes on COVID-19 at Temple University Hospital
Delaware County workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff host cities, virtual draft, player concerns and more
All Pennsylvanians now required to wear masks to enter essential businesses
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Another odd symptom of COVID-19: skin issues among young patients
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News