Rescue crews save skydiver stuck in tree near Bucks County, Pa. airport

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescue crews were called to an airport in Bucks County on Thursday to help a skydiver who had been stuck in a tree.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at Pennridge Airport, located on the 1100 block of North Ridge Road in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

A skydiver was caught in tree branches when crews arrived on the scene.

The diver was rescued and officials say he appears to be unharmed.

According to Pennridge police, the man was stuck in a 30-foot tree for under half an hour.

Further information on what led to the incident has not yet been released.