Man killed after skydiving incident in New Jersey: Witnesses

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Through their windows, neighbors of the Sterling Glen Development in Monroe Township witnessed a tragedy on Wednesday.

They said it was a skydiving accident that led to one man's death in Gloucester County.

Larry Guagenti, a nearby resident, said he witnessed the event around 1 p.m.

"He was coming down and he was swirling down, it almost looked like he wasn't awake," said Guagenti.

When the skydiver hit the ground, Guagenti and a neighbor said they ran over to help. But when they got there, there was nothing they could do.

"Debbie and I, we ran over there, she's a nurse and she was trying to find some vitals and there was no vitals to be found," he recalled.

Details of what exactly happened are limited at this time.

Action News has learned the plane came out of Skydive Cross Keys, a skydiving center not far from the scene.

A visibly upset employee at the center confirmed there was an accident on Wednesday.

Neighbors in Monroe Township say skydiving near them is not a new phenomenon.

"It's constant, they're just constantly jumping. As soon as the plane goes back it picks up more," said Carol Miller from Monroe Township.

In fact, Action News has covered three skydiving incidents out of the airport in 2011, 2014, and 2019.

"You can hear them having fun. But today was not one of those days," said Guagenti.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity. Neighbors say they could only tell it was an adult man.