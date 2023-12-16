Paralympic sled hockey athlete inspires children on the ice in Philadelphia

Tim Jones is part of the Hammerheads Sled Hockey team, which gives athletes with disabilities the chance to shine on the ice.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I tried to, when I was younger, to play with kids who didn't have disabilities, but I wasn't able to keep up," said Tim Jones, who was born with spina bifida. "But once I found this sport, I fell in love with it because I was able to excel."

Those are the words of a two-time Paralympian and world champion sled hockey athlete. Tim Jones, from Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, was part of the team that won bronze in 2006 and gold in 2010 at the Paralympic Winter Games. Additionally, he helped bring the United States teams to victory at the World Para Ice Hockey Championships in 2009 and 2012.

Jones is now giving back to youth through the Hammerheads Sled Hockey team, which is based out of Northeast Skate Zone in Philadelphia. On the team, he serves as Vice President, a captain of the adult team, and an assistant coach for the junior team.

"It's also very rewarding trying to give back to kids who just want to do exactly how far I've gotten in the sport," he said.

One of those kids is 12-year-old Caiden O'Rourke, who trades his prosthetic legs for a sled when he plays on the ice.

"I just like going fast because when I have my legs on, I can't really run, like, as fast as my friends and stuff," he said. "And in the future, I hope to make it to the USA team for sled hockey."

To learn more about Hammerheads Sled Hockey, how to support, and how to get involved, visit their website.

