Small House helps creative entrepreneurs build their brand in Philadelphia

Small House opened in 2020 to help creative entrepreneurs build their brands.

Small House opened in 2020 to help creative entrepreneurs build their brands.

Small House opened in 2020 to help creative entrepreneurs build their brands.

Small House opened in 2020 to help creative entrepreneurs build their brands.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Small House helps Creative Entrepreneurs Build their Brand in Philadelphia

Owner Susan Small started Small House as a production company called S. Charli Productions with a 1950's period piece called 'Blue' in 2012.

In 2015 she wrote her first children's musical called "Princess Nylah and the Journey to the Magic Window".

With the pandemic putting a halt in productions, she turned the musical into a children's book.

Small is a mother of four and was motivated to increase diversity and representation.

Small House opened in 2020 to help creative entrepreneurs build their brands, providing resources for her clients to publish and sell their books.

You can visit the Small House website to book a consultation virtually or at the Small House hedquarters.

The Small House HQ is inside Kensignton's MaKen Studios and offers space for content creation and small events.

Small House| | Instagram|Facebook

3525 I. STREET, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19143