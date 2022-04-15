High School students hold protest over mural controversy in Delaware

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials from Smyrna High School have reversed course after covering a mural created by students to celebrate diversity.It comes after dozens of students held a sit-in Thursday in a show of frustration over that decision.The mural features a quote from political activist Angela Davis.The students chose and created the image under the supervision of faculty members.But on Wednesday night, the school district learned another group objected to the display because of Davis' support of the Palestinian Authority.In a letter released Friday, the superintendent says the mural will be on display when students return from spring break, and there will be discussions about adding other figures to the mural.